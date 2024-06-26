Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

BOKF opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

