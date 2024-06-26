Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.8 %

BKU stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $278,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 202.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in BankUnited by 145.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

