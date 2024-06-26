Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Thomas Neil Acquires 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Thomas Neil acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($613,979.45).

Aviva Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:AV opened at GBX 484.30 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.92, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 458.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aviva

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.