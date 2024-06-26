Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Thomas Neil Acquires 100,000 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Neil acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($613,979.45).

LON:AV opened at GBX 484.30 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.92, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 458.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

