Insider Buying: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($121,019.92).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.11) on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 508 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 666 ($8.45). The firm has a market cap of £579.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,121.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 585.75.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

