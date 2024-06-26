Insider Buying: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($121,019.92).
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.11) on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 508 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 666 ($8.45). The firm has a market cap of £579.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,121.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 585.75.
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.