Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Celia Baxter Buys 26,566 Shares

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,275.28).

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 75.15 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Dowlais Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.05 ($1.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.36. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

