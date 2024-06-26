S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

