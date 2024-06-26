The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Andrew William Dane Buys 16,876 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane acquired 16,876 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £6,412.88 ($8,135.08).

Andrew William Dane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Andrew William Dane acquired 7,461 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £3,506.67 ($4,448.40).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

LON ART opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -770.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.51. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

