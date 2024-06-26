Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 68 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £125.80 ($159.58).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($158.09).
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Paula Bell purchased 64 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($158.32).
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,150.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.40. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.59).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
