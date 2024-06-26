Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 68 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £125.80 ($159.58).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($158.09).

On Wednesday, April 24th, Paula Bell purchased 64 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($158.32).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,150.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.40. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.19) to GBX 199 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Spirent Communications

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.