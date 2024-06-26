Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 1,163 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,050.70).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,308 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75).

On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 135.95 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 197.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116.45 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 164 ($2.08).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

