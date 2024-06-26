Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 1,163 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,050.70).
Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,308 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75).
- On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 135.95 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 197.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116.45 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
