BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Insider Sells £893,774.31 in Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,133,799.71).
BT Group Price Performance
BT Group stock opened at GBX 139.95 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.87. BT Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.35 ($1.84).
BT Group Company Profile
