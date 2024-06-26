Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Purchases £14,897.76 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond acquired 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.21) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($18,898.59).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,514 ($19.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,481.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,126 ($14.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,554.64 ($19.72).
