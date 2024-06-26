Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Purchases £14,897.76 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond acquired 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.21) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($18,898.59).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,514 ($19.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,481.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,126 ($14.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,554.64 ($19.72).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

