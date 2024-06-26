StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $41.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

