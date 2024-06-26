StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $41.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
