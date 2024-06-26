Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 9.4 %

LTRPA opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

