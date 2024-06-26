Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 9.4 %
LTRPA opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.