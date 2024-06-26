StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

