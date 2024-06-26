Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

EA opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,319. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

