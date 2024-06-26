SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,367,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after acquiring an additional 358,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

