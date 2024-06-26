HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at $42,675,303.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,644 shares of company stock worth $10,581,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

