AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

