Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 454,675 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

