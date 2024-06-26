Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

