StockNews.com Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WES. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of WES opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.85.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

