Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

