Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 744,423 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

