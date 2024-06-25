Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $325,423,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.6% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

LLY stock opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $905.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $801.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

