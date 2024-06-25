Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 321,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $501.46. 331,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $454.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

