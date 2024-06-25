Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

