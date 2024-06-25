Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 414,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

