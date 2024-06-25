AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

