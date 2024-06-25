Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.02. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

