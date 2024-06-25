Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 4,422 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

JPM opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

