Crane Advisory LLC Buys 260 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $214.99. 641,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,251. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.