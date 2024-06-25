Ignite Planners LLC Sells 477 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

