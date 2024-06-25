Strategic Planning Group LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

