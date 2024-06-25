Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.09 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.47. The stock had a trading volume of 400,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

