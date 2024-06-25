Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.02. 3,046,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,174,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

