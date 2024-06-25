Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

