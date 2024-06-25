Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 55,626 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 124,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 4,723,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,156,473. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

