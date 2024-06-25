CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

