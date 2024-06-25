Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $268.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $402.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average is $250.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

