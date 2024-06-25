JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $31,041,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.5% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 584.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 30,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

