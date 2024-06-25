Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $571.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

