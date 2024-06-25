Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $449.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

