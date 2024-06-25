Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,563 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.72.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $905.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

