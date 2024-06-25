Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.24 on Tuesday, reaching $663.78. 170,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.68 and a 200-day moving average of $579.07. The company has a market cap of $286.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

