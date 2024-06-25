Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $410,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after acquiring an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.60. 87,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

