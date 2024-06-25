Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,102. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

