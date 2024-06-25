Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

