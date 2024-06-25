Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

