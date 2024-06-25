Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,586.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,568.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,495.22. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.