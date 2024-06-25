Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

