Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Transurban Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transurban Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Sell Covered Puts from Income If You’re Bearish
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.